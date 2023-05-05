Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Mental Health Resources
Ultimate Mom Giveaway

Extraordinary Veteran: Nicholas Burnett

Nicholas Burnett is this month’s extraordinary veteran and he was nominated by a friend.
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 4:58 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Every month WAFF 48 is taking the opportunity to honor an “Extraordinary Veteran.”

Nicholas Burnett is this month’s extraordinary veteran and he was nominated by a friend. Burnett is a Winston County native and he enlisted in the United States Army in 2007. He was deployed to Iraq and Afghanistan during his time in the military, and was on active duty until 2013.

Now, Burnett is at the University of North Alabama studying social work and helping other veterans.

If you would like to nominate a veteran, click here.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery man arrested after USPS letter carrier was robbed at gunpoint in Huntsville
Pedestrian struck by car near I-565 on Thursday
Pedestrian hit, killed by car on Wall Triana Hwy.
Two North Alabama women scammed out of Taylor Swift tickets
48 EXCLUSIVE: Two North Alabama women scammed out of Taylor Swift tickets
Police body cam footage shows alleged assault by Sheffield Police officers
Police body cam footage shows alleged assault by Sheffield police officers
Agents recovered the methamphetamine and 2.5 pounds of cocaine from one of two vehicles during...
18 pounds of meth, four people arrested in Jackson County

Latest News

Monroe Road to closed for 4 months
Jonathon Lamar Bundy escaped from the Elba Work Release Facility Friday morning but was later...
Elba Work Release inmate recaptured after Friday morning escape
‘Wildest Dreams’ | Family makes it to Taylor Swift concert in Nashville after ticket fiasco
‘Wildest Dreams’ | Family makes it to Taylor Swift concert in Nashville after ticket fiasco
Alabama head coach Brad Bohannon, left, argues with umpire Joe Harris after being tossed from...
Will gambling case at Alabama ripple across college sports?