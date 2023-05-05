HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Every month WAFF 48 is taking the opportunity to honor an “Extraordinary Veteran.”

Nicholas Burnett is this month’s extraordinary veteran and he was nominated by a friend. Burnett is a Winston County native and he enlisted in the United States Army in 2007. He was deployed to Iraq and Afghanistan during his time in the military, and was on active duty until 2013.

Now, Burnett is at the University of North Alabama studying social work and helping other veterans.

