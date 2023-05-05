Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Mental Health Resources
Ultimate Mom Giveaway

Embracing the roundabout routes in life

Kaitlin Chappell Rogers joined Tennessee Valley Living on Friday.
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 12:20 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Kaitlin Chappell Rogers is back to talk about the up-and-down path that life can take you on.

Rogers said life is not always easy, and there can be an obstacle in your life to overcome. To see Rogers’ full appearance on Tennessee Valley Living, watch the video at the top of this story.

To learn about Rogers, click here.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery man arrested after USPS letter carrier was robbed at gunpoint in Huntsville
Pedestrian struck by car near I-565 on Thursday
Pedestrian hit, killed by car on Wall Triana Hwy.
Two North Alabama women scammed out of Taylor Swift tickets
48 EXCLUSIVE: Two North Alabama women scammed out of Taylor Swift tickets
Agents recovered the methamphetamine and 2.5 pounds of cocaine from one of two vehicles during...
18 pounds of meth, four people arrested in Jackson County
Dusty Jaynes.
Florence man arrested on rape charge