Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Mental Health Resources
Ultimate Mom Giveaway

Elba Work Release inmate sought after Friday morning escape

ADOC is searching for Jonathon Lamar Bundy, who escaped at approximately 5:20 a.m. from the...
ADOC is searching for Jonathon Lamar Bundy, who escaped at approximately 5:20 a.m. from the Elba Work Release Facility.(Source: Alabama Department of Corrections)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 11:19 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELBA, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Corrections has issued an escape notice for an inmate who left the Elba Work Release Center early Friday morning.

ADOC is searching for Jonathon Lamar Bundy, who escaped at approximately 5:20 a.m. from the facility, located in Coffee County.

Bundy, 30, was sentenced out of Pike County in 2021 on a theft of property conviction.

Anyone with information on Bundy’s location is asked to call local law enforcement or the ADOC at 1-800-831-8825.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery man arrested after USPS letter carrier was robbed at gunpoint in Huntsville
Pedestrian struck by car near I-565 on Thursday
Pedestrian hit, killed by car on Wall Triana Hwy.
Two North Alabama women scammed out of Taylor Swift tickets
48 EXCLUSIVE: Two North Alabama women scammed out of Taylor Swift tickets
Agents recovered the methamphetamine and 2.5 pounds of cocaine from one of two vehicles during...
18 pounds of meth, four people arrested in Jackson County
Dusty Jaynes.
Florence man arrested on rape charge

Latest News

‘Wildest Dreams’ | Family makes it to Taylor Swift concert in Nashville after ticket fiasco
‘Wildest Dreams’ | Family makes it to Taylor Swift concert in Nashville after ticket fiasco
Alabama head coach Brad Bohannon, left, argues with umpire Joe Harris after being tossed from...
Will gambling case at Alabama ripple across college sports?
Harmony Park Safari was a mix between a drive through zoo with some hands on animal encounters.
Harmony Park Safari closes after 30 years
If you’re shopping for a car, truck, or SUV and haven’t bought a vehicle in several years, you...
Financial Friday: Shopping for a car when interest rates are high