Court of Appeals affirms 2022 reckless manslaughter conviction

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - The Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals affirmed the reckless manslaughter conviction of a Huntsville man on April 28.

On. Nov. 24, 2018, Anthony Wu, 57, who was under the influence of alcohol and drugs, crashed into the home of Joy Vaughn, a permanently disabled adult who was sleeping in her bedroom. Vaughn was pronounced dead at the hospital that same night.

According to a press release from the office of Alabama Attorney Steve Marshall, Wu was uncooperative with officers and when they pulled him over he pulled an ice pick on the officers. They tased him to subdue him at the scene and a medical blood-alcohol test confirmed that he was legally intoxicated at the time of the accident.

Wu was convicted on March 30, 2022, and sentenced to 20 years in prison. Shortly after he filed to have his conviction reversed on appeal.

The AG’s Criminal Appeals Division handled the case during the appeals process and argued for the Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals to affirm Wu’s conviction. On April 28 the court affirmed the conviction.

AG Marshall commended Assistant AG Jordan Shelton and DA Robert Broussard for their work on the case.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.