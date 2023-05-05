Celebrate Cinco de Mayo with Teresita’s Tamales

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Friday is Cinco de Mayo, and what better way to celebrate than with Teresita’s Tamales!

Teresita’s Tamales was created by two sisters, Yesenia and Jessica. At Teresita’s Tamales, there is a wide choice of options such as tacos, quesadillas and of course, tamales!

Every week, a new schedule is released so you can find Teresita’s Tamales. On Friday, Teresita’s will be at the Chevron gas station at 8907 Madison Boulevard 4-8 p.m. To find out more, click here.

