Celebrate Cinco de Mayo with Teresita’s Tamales

Teresita's Tamales is a food truck that makes its way around Madison and Huntsville.
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 12:30 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Friday is Cinco de Mayo, and what better way to celebrate than with Teresita’s Tamales!

Teresita’s Tamales was created by two sisters, Yesenia and Jessica. At Teresita’s Tamales, there is a wide choice of options such as tacos, quesadillas and of course, tamales!

Every week, a new schedule is released so you can find Teresita’s Tamales. On Friday, Teresita’s will be at the Chevron gas station at 8907 Madison Boulevard 4-8 p.m. To find out more, click here.

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

