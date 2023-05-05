Deals
Camp Cha-La-Kee in Guntersville gives kids a summer adventure to remember

The YMCA’s Camp Cha-La-Kee is a summer camp in Guntersville that gives kids the opportunity to explore the outdoors through various activities.
By Charles Montgomery
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 10:12 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - The YMCA’s Camp Cha-La-Kee is a summer camp in Guntersville that gives kids the opportunity to explore the outdoors through various activities.

There are many different session for kids, including drop-off day camps, overnight camps and mini camps. Kids will progress from day campers to overnight campers through three programs, according to the YMCA.

The following principles are the focus of Camp Cha-La-Kee:

  • Caring
  • Honesty
  • Respect
  • Positive attitude
  • Responsibility
  • Resiliency

YMCA's Camp Cha-La-Kee Catalog 2023 by Charles Montgomery on Scribd

Some of the activities for campers include canoeing, paddle boarding, archery, fishing, riflery and so much more! To learn more about Camp Cha-La-Kee, click here.

