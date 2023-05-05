Camp Cha-La-Kee in Guntersville gives kids a summer adventure to remember

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - The YMCA’s Camp Cha-La-Kee is a summer camp in Guntersville that gives kids the opportunity to explore the outdoors through various activities.

There are many different session for kids, including drop-off day camps, overnight camps and mini camps. Kids will progress from day campers to overnight campers through three programs, according to the YMCA.

The following principles are the focus of Camp Cha-La-Kee:

Caring

Honesty

Respect

Positive attitude

Responsibility

Resiliency

Some of the activities for campers include canoeing, paddle boarding, archery, fishing, riflery and so much more! To learn more about Camp Cha-La-Kee, click here.

