2.0 magnitude earthquake reported near Mentone

By Charles Montgomery
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
MENTONE, Ala. (WAFF) - A 2.0 magnitude earthquake was reported near Mentone on Friday afternoon by the United States Geological Survey.

According to a Facebook post by the Alabama Emergency Management Agency, the earthquake was near the Alabama-George state line, east of DeSoto State Park and southeast of Mentone. The region has faults associated with the Appalachian Mountains and a history of small earthquakes.

A 4.6 magnitude earth quake was reported near Fort Payne in 2003.

