Sunny & pleasant this afternoon

First Alert Weather
The rest of the afternoon, simply gorgeous. A few clouds, otherwise, mostly sunny with temps in...
The rest of the afternoon, simply gorgeous. A few clouds, otherwise, mostly sunny with temps in the 70s. Increasing clouds tonight. A few showers by daybreak. Upper 50s. Friday, showers through early to midafternoon. Heaviest rain will fall along the TN/AL state line. Temps in the 60s. Friday night, another round of showers with a few thunderstorms after midnight. Showers and storms will continue through Saturday morning with the afternoon mainly just cloudy. Warm and more humid with a high temp around 80°. Another chance for showers Saturday night and Sunday. Mainly isolated rainfall with much of the timeframe dry. Warm again Sunday, temps in the low 80s. Next week, it will be warm, humid with a chance for showers and thunderstorms each day,.(WAFF)
By Jeff Desnoyers
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 11:48 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
