Scouted: Learn about the community connection with The Orion Amphitheater

The Orion Amphitheater has become a foundational piece of Huntsville since it opened.
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 10:44 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Since The Orion Amphitheater opened in 2022, it has become a foundational piece of the community in Huntsville.

On this edition of “Scouted” with Dawn Pumpelly, get a look at what The Orion Amphitheater has meant to the Rocket City since it opened! No matter what time of year it is, the 8,000-seat venue is always playing host to something. Whether that be musicians, ice skating or parties, The Orion has become the hub of entertainment in North Alabama.

General manager Katie Millar said the impact the amphitheater has had on the area has been rapid.

“It’s been such a thrill to be part of it,” Millar said about her role with The Orion.

To learn more about The Orion Amphitheater, click here.

