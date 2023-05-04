Proposed House bill allow some access to police body cam video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Proposed house bill 289 could change who can access police body cam video in Alabama. These videos can show the split-second decisions officers make in the field and what really happens to the public.

Under current law, Alabama has no regulation on body cam footage, meaning a police department can choose to deny almost every request for video.

Huntsville defense attorney Mark McDaniel believes this should change.

“The public pays for that video,” he said. “They pay for the body cams, and I think the public has a right to see what’s going on in their community. It gets released at trial, it’s going to get out there.”

Alabama House Bill 289 would allow for a portion of the community to see body cam footage after an incident, but not everyone. If passed, anyone recorded on body cam video, visually or audibly, can request a copy of the video, as can any of their family members, or legal representatives.

They can show this copy to anyone they please but they can not make a copy themselves. A version of this bill has been introduced in the past, with opponents saying public access to body cam video threatens police investigations.

McDaniel said he is not so sure about that.

“I don’t think it would affect us at all,” he said. “The police department has the video, and we would file a motion for discovery if it was a criminal case. They would have to give us that sometime before trial anyway.”

McDaniel said releasing the video to the media might make it harder to find impartial jurors.

“I could see where it could affect jury selection,” he said. “You want to ask each juror what did you see, and if so, does that affect your judgment in this case, and can you be a fair and impartial juror? What’s being mitigated is being disseminated.”

The bill has made it out of committee but has yet to be voted on.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.