Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Mental Health Resources
Ultimate Mom Giveaway

Pedestrian hit, killed by car on Wall Triana Hwy.

Pedestrian struck by car near I-565 on Thursday
Pedestrian struck by car near I-565 on Thursday(WAFF)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 8:57 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - A pedestrian was hit and killed by a car just south of Wall Triana Hwy. on Thursday morning.

According to Don Webster of Huntsville Emergency Medical Services, one pedestrian was pronounced dead on the scene of the incident near Wall Triana Hwy and I-565. HEMSI and law enforcement responded to the scene shortly before 4:30 a.m. on May 4.

Madison Police could not relay any information as of 9 a.m.

The identity of the victim has not been released. It is unclear if the driver is facing any charges related to the death.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

USPS letter carrier robbed at gunpoint in HSV
Bobby Cryer, 63, was killed around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday when the tractor-trailer he was driving...
Somerville man killed in Wednesday morning crash
First responders are on the scene of a shooting in Midtown Atlanta on Wednesday.
1 killed, at least 4 hurt in Atlanta medical building shooting; suspect captured, police say
City of Decatur to host meeting regarding Tennessee River Bridge
City of Decatur hosts public input meeting regarding Tennessee River Bridge
An inmate ran who ran from the Limestone County Courthouse on Wednesday morning was caught on a...
Limestone County inmate runs from courthouse, caught on Athens roof

Latest News

According to our news partner at the Times Daily, Hannah Burrows, 23, entered the plea in a...
Tennessee woman receives 20-year sentence after pleading guilty for role in 2018 Florence murder
Authorities continue to investigate after a student reported seeing someone with a gun at...
TBI: At least 8 schools across TN received hoax calls, falsely reporting an active shooter this week
Guntersville family's search for the truth continues after 2021 death of Travis Banks
Guntersville family's search for the truth continues after 2021 death of Travis Banks
WAFF AM 5:00-5:30am – Syncbak
Medical expert examines autopsy of Travis Banks