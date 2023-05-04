Pedestrian hit, killed by car on Wall Triana Hwy.

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - A pedestrian was hit and killed by a car just south of Wall Triana Hwy. on Thursday morning.

According to Don Webster of Huntsville Emergency Medical Services, one pedestrian was pronounced dead on the scene of the incident near Wall Triana Hwy and I-565. HEMSI and law enforcement responded to the scene shortly before 4:30 a.m. on May 4.

Madison Police could not relay any information as of 9 a.m.

The identity of the victim has not been released. It is unclear if the driver is facing any charges related to the death.

