Passing clouds and less windy Thursday, rain and storms ahead

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Good Thursday morning. We have a few more clouds overhead than previous mornings but our temperatures are still cool in the 40s, jackets will be needed once again.

Today will be our last dry day of the week with increasing cloud cover, light northwest winds and slightly warmer high temperatures in the low to middle 70s. Clouds will quickly move in late tonight with a few isolated showers possible, lows will stay mild in the lower 50s. Rain showers and isolated storms will move in from the west on Friday morning and will be off and on through the day, highs will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s with partly to mostly cloudy skies. Given the dry air in place, it will take some time for the air to become saturated enough to support the rainfall reaching the surface, but showers and storms will be expected by late morning into the afternoon Friday.

The weekend is a tricky forecast at the moment with showers and storms expected both Saturday and Sunday. Model guidance continues to change as far as timing, but it looks like we should get to enjoy at least some rain-free hours over the weekend. Weekend temperatures will be warmer in the upper 70s to low 80s. Next week will bring more of a “summer-like” pattern to the Tennessee Valley with highs in the 80s each day, more humidity and daily chances for scattered rain showers and storms.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.