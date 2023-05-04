Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Mental Health Resources
Ultimate Mom Giveaway

Montgomery man arrested after USPS letter carrier was robbed at gunpoint in Huntsville

A spokesperson with the United States Postal Service has confirmed that a Huntsville USPS Letter Carrier was robbed at gunpoint for a key.
By Javon Williams
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 4:01 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A spokesperson with the United States Postal Service confirmed a Huntsville USPS Letter Carrier was robbed at gunpoint for a key on Wednesday afternoon.

The robbery happened on Benaroya Lane SW and the carrier is “shaken up but is otherwise unharmed.” According to a spokesperson for the Huntsville Police Department, Anthony Barber Jr., 22, was arrested and charged with the robbery on Wednesday.

Anthony Barber Jr.
Anthony Barber Jr.(Huntsville Police Department)

Barber was arrested by deputies with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office on unrelated charges. He was taken back to Huntsville and booked in the Madison County Jail on Thursday. Stolen property from the robbery was recovered by investigators with the Huntsville PD violent crimes unit.

The Huntsville Police Department is working with the U.S. Postal Inspection Service on the investigation. If anyone has information regarding the robbery, call the USPIS hotline at (877)876-2455.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bobby Cryer, 63, was killed around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday when the tractor-trailer he was driving...
Somerville man killed in Wednesday morning crash
First responders are on the scene of a shooting in Midtown Atlanta on Wednesday.
1 killed, at least 4 hurt in Atlanta medical building shooting; suspect captured, police say
City of Decatur to host meeting regarding Tennessee River Bridge
City of Decatur hosts public input meeting regarding Tennessee River Bridge
Rubber duck scavenger hunt takes over Huntsville.
Rubber duck scavenger hunt takes over Huntsville

Latest News

Dusty Jaynes.
Florence man arrested on rape charge
Agents recovered the methamphetamine and 2.5 pounds of cocaine from one of two vehicles during...
18 pounds of meth, four people arrested in Jackson County
Michael Kilgore
Centre police officer arrested for allegedly planting evidence
Some lawmakers and other groups are calling for an end to the grocery tax, but some cities are...
Every state senator co-sponsors bill to cut state grocery tax