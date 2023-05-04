Montgomery man arrested after USPS letter carrier was robbed at gunpoint in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A spokesperson with the United States Postal Service confirmed a Huntsville USPS Letter Carrier was robbed at gunpoint for a key on Wednesday afternoon.

The robbery happened on Benaroya Lane SW and the carrier is “shaken up but is otherwise unharmed.” According to a spokesperson for the Huntsville Police Department, Anthony Barber Jr., 22, was arrested and charged with the robbery on Wednesday.

Anthony Barber Jr. (Huntsville Police Department)

Barber was arrested by deputies with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office on unrelated charges. He was taken back to Huntsville and booked in the Madison County Jail on Thursday. Stolen property from the robbery was recovered by investigators with the Huntsville PD violent crimes unit.

The Huntsville Police Department is working with the U.S. Postal Inspection Service on the investigation. If anyone has information regarding the robbery, call the USPIS hotline at (877)876-2455.

