Miles signs with Tarleton State

Grissom standout signs with Texans
Grissom High School guard Izzy Miles signs with Tarleton State at a signing ceremony
Grissom High School guard Izzy Miles signs with Tarleton State at a signing ceremony(WAFF)
By Carl Prather
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 6:47 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The recruiting process for Izzy Miles was long. Ultimately Miles signed with the right University at the right time. The Grissom High School basketball standout signed with the Tarleton State in front of friends, family, and teammates.

Miles becomes the third Division One signee from the Tigers program in as many years.

“It’s crazy,” Miles said after his signing ceremony. “You would never think that during my freshman year, just having a losing record, from not being really known at school to this, it’s just crazy. That’s always what Coach (Jack) Doss preached, a winning attitude and just staying laser focused at all times.”

Miles current and former teammates were in attendance at his signing day ceremony and were happy for the combo guard.

“He’s put a lot of hours in the gym,” current UAB guard Efrem Johnson said. “Day in and day out, really proud of him. When I first got down here, he probably didn’t see himself as a D-1 (Division One) basketball player. But I told him hard work goes a long way and hard work definitely pays off.”

“They haven’t had a Division One player here in twenty years, we’ve turned out three in the last three years,” Grissom Head Basketball Coach Jack Doss said. “It’s the hard work. So he’s going to a program that churns out players that can plan for money one of these days also.”

Miles chose the Texans over Troy, NJIT, and Cal-State Bakersfield.

