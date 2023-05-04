Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Mental Health Resources
Ultimate Mom Giveaway

How a potential pharmacist shortage could impact many

What was once an oversaturated job market is now trending in the opposite direction
WAFF 48's Gina Benitez reporting
By Gina Benitez
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 6:45 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Dean of the McWhorter School of Pharmacy at Samford University, Dr. Michael Crouch, is sounding the alarm about a looming pharmacist shortage.

Dr. Crouch believes a pharmacist shortage is a looming crisis – especially in rural and underserved communities.

“If this trend continues, we will have a significant shortage [and] it will take years to resolve,” Dr. Crouch said. “If there is a shortage of pharmacists, it adversely affects care and it adversely affects those who need it the most.”

What was once an oversaturated job market is now trending in the opposite direction. Dr. Crouch said enrollment numbers at pharmacy schools across the country are down.

“In the fall of 2022, there was an average class size of about 75 students per class and this fall we expect that number to be comparably low or even lower,” Dr. Crouch said.

There was a pharmacist shortage in the 1980s, 1990s and 2000s. This time, there is a new factor at play: COVID-19. Dr. Crouch believes the shortage has been exacerbated by the pandemic.

It’s a sentiment the pharmacy manager at Star Market in Meridianville, Shea Davis, agrees with.

“COVID changed a lot of things and a lot of people,” Davis said. “The stresses that were involved probably pushed a lot of pharmacists that were thinking of retiring – it kind of made that decision a little easier for them.”

Star Market has not had to cut hours at their pharmacies like some of the big box retailers, but it is dealing with another issue.

“The problem for us is finding qualified individuals that want to work full-time and have full-time hours and have flexible schedules,” Davis said

Walgreens released the following statement about the situation:

“We have hired hundreds of pharmacists and returned hundreds of stores to normal operating hours over the past few months…we continue to proactively address staffing shortages through additional measures such providing competitive compensation, reducing workload and taking other steps to enhance our working environments.”

CVS also released a statement:

“In support of our overall retail strategy, we’ve changed our pharmacy hours of operation in about two-thirds of our stores. These changes are part of the regular course of business and are being made to better support our pharmacy teams while optimizing productivity – both of which are critical to our long-term success. Our hours of operation changes are not due to staffing concerns.”

Destiny Rogers, a current pharmacy student at Samford University said, she hopes more people will start realizing how critical pharmacists are.

“I do think one solution could be as a student just talking to other students” Rogers said. “Telling them how impactful the profession can be.”

Dr. Crouch is cautiously optimistic.

“Until we have more applicants realize the value of a Doctor of Pharmacy degree, our numbers will continue to go down,” Dr. Crouch said. “I think we will see an increase in applications.”

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery man arrested after USPS letter carrier was robbed at gunpoint in Huntsville
Pedestrian struck by car near I-565 on Thursday
Pedestrian hit, killed by car on Wall Triana Hwy.
Bobby Cryer, 63, was killed around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday when the tractor-trailer he was driving...
Somerville man killed in Wednesday morning crash
Rubber duck scavenger hunt takes over Huntsville.
Rubber duck scavenger hunt takes over Huntsville
City of Decatur to host meeting regarding Tennessee River Bridge
City of Decatur hosts public input meeting regarding Tennessee River Bridge

Latest News

How a potential pharmacist shortage could impact many
WAFF 48's Matthew King
Proposed House bill allow some access to police body cam video
WAFF 48's Matthew King
House bill would allow some access to police body cam video
Guntersville family's search for the truth continues after 2021 death of Travis Banks
Medical expert claims inconsistencies in coroner’s report for 2021 death at Guntersville Jail