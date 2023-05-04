How a potential pharmacist shortage could impact many

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Dean of the McWhorter School of Pharmacy at Samford University, Dr. Michael Crouch, is sounding the alarm about a looming pharmacist shortage.

Dr. Crouch believes a pharmacist shortage is a looming crisis – especially in rural and underserved communities.

“If this trend continues, we will have a significant shortage [and] it will take years to resolve,” Dr. Crouch said. “If there is a shortage of pharmacists, it adversely affects care and it adversely affects those who need it the most.”

What was once an oversaturated job market is now trending in the opposite direction. Dr. Crouch said enrollment numbers at pharmacy schools across the country are down.

“In the fall of 2022, there was an average class size of about 75 students per class and this fall we expect that number to be comparably low or even lower,” Dr. Crouch said.

There was a pharmacist shortage in the 1980s, 1990s and 2000s. This time, there is a new factor at play: COVID-19. Dr. Crouch believes the shortage has been exacerbated by the pandemic.

It’s a sentiment the pharmacy manager at Star Market in Meridianville, Shea Davis, agrees with.

“COVID changed a lot of things and a lot of people,” Davis said. “The stresses that were involved probably pushed a lot of pharmacists that were thinking of retiring – it kind of made that decision a little easier for them.”

Star Market has not had to cut hours at their pharmacies like some of the big box retailers, but it is dealing with another issue.

“The problem for us is finding qualified individuals that want to work full-time and have full-time hours and have flexible schedules,” Davis said

Walgreens released the following statement about the situation:

“We have hired hundreds of pharmacists and returned hundreds of stores to normal operating hours over the past few months…we continue to proactively address staffing shortages through additional measures such providing competitive compensation, reducing workload and taking other steps to enhance our working environments.”

CVS also released a statement:

“In support of our overall retail strategy, we’ve changed our pharmacy hours of operation in about two-thirds of our stores. These changes are part of the regular course of business and are being made to better support our pharmacy teams while optimizing productivity – both of which are critical to our long-term success. Our hours of operation changes are not due to staffing concerns.”

Destiny Rogers, a current pharmacy student at Samford University said, she hopes more people will start realizing how critical pharmacists are.

“I do think one solution could be as a student just talking to other students” Rogers said. “Telling them how impactful the profession can be.”

Dr. Crouch is cautiously optimistic.

“Until we have more applicants realize the value of a Doctor of Pharmacy degree, our numbers will continue to go down,” Dr. Crouch said. “I think we will see an increase in applications.”

