Focusing on the future of artificial intelligence

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - The topic of artificial intelligence is in the front of many people’s minds right now.

It’s a topic that many people would like to learn more about and find out why it’s important to be up-to-date on it. Senior Vice President of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Technology Engagement Center, Jordan Crenshaw, joined Tennessee Valley Living to answer some questions about artificial intelligence.

To learn more about AI and have some of your questions answered, watch the interview at the top of this story.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.