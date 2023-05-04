Florence man arrested on rape charge
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 1:32 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Florence man was indicted by a Lauderdale County grand jury and arrested on Wednesday for allegedly raping a woman.
According to a press release from the Florence Police Department, Dusty Jaynes was arrested for an incident that happened in August 2021. Police received a report from a woman that she had been raped at River Heritage Park.
Jaynes was identified as the suspect and investigators executed a search warrant at his house. Jaynes was arrested and booked in the Lauderdale County Detention Center on a $60,000 bond.
