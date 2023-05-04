Florence man arrested on rape charge

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Florence man was indicted by a Lauderdale County grand jury and arrested on Wednesday for allegedly raping a woman.

According to a press release from the Florence Police Department, Dusty Jaynes was arrested for an incident that happened in August 2021. Police received a report from a woman that she had been raped at River Heritage Park.

Jaynes was identified as the suspect and investigators executed a search warrant at his house. Jaynes was arrested and booked in the Lauderdale County Detention Center on a $60,000 bond.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.