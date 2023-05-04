Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Mental Health Resources
Ultimate Mom Giveaway

“Disturbing the peace”: Frequent gunshots near Harvest neighborhood beginning to concern residents

WAFF 48's D'Quan Lee reporting
By D'Quan Lee
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 7:41 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARVEST, Ala. (WAFF) - In a small Harvest neighborhood off of Old Railroad Bed Road, gunshots have been disturbing the peace and residents want it to stop.

The neighborhood is comprised of elderly residents and many of them say they can hear gunshots as late as 2 a.m.

One man who lives in the area said after parties recently held at Sportsman Park had finished, people would gather at the playground and fire off shots. Another woman said she had a bullet hit her home as a result of the gunfire.

One woman, who requested to remain anonymous, spoke to WAFF 48 and says she has been in the neighborhood for decades and fears the directions in which it is going.

She also blames Alabama’s permit-less carry law, which went into effect at the beginning of the year.

“It’s kind of a major concern simply because when they’re shooting, you never know where a bullet is going,” she said. “You don’t know if they’re shooting in the air, in the ground, or shooting at something. You never know. It’s kind of scary.”

WAFF 48 spoke with a lawyer familiar with the gun laws in Madison County and he says outside of Huntsville and Madison city limits, there is a legal gray area.

He says that shooting a firearm is legal but you could be held criminally liable if you shoot in a public place and into homes, businesses, or schools.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two of the officers who mistook renters for squatters were on the payroll of the apartment...
‘This could happen to you’: lawyer discusses rights of renters as nearly 100 Florence residents face eviction
City of Decatur to host meeting regarding Tennessee River Bridge
City of Decatur hosts public input meeting regarding Tennessee River Bridge
Officials with Decatur City Schools said they plan to make a home visit to see if the student...
Decatur Middle School student faces discipline for “kill list”
'Good Samaritan' murder trial set to begin in Madison County
Mistrial declared for man accused of murdering ‘good Samaritan’ in Madison County
Bobby Cryer, 63, was killed around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday when the tractor-trailer he was driving...
Somerville man killed in Wednesday morning crash

Latest News

Residents say frequent gunshots in Harvest neighborhood are disturbing the peace
“Disturbing the peace”: Frequent gunshots near Harvest neighborhood beginning to concern residents
Limestone County inmate runs from courthouse, caught on Athens roof
Land Trust of North Alabama officially conserves 10,000 acres amid recent donation
Land Trust of North Alabama officially conserves 10,000 acres amid recent donation
Land Trust of North Alabama officially conserves 10,000 acres amid recent donation