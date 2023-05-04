“Disturbing the peace”: Frequent gunshots near Harvest neighborhood beginning to concern residents

HARVEST, Ala. (WAFF) - In a small Harvest neighborhood off of Old Railroad Bed Road, gunshots have been disturbing the peace and residents want it to stop.

The neighborhood is comprised of elderly residents and many of them say they can hear gunshots as late as 2 a.m.

One man who lives in the area said after parties recently held at Sportsman Park had finished, people would gather at the playground and fire off shots. Another woman said she had a bullet hit her home as a result of the gunfire.

One woman, who requested to remain anonymous, spoke to WAFF 48 and says she has been in the neighborhood for decades and fears the directions in which it is going.

She also blames Alabama’s permit-less carry law, which went into effect at the beginning of the year.

“It’s kind of a major concern simply because when they’re shooting, you never know where a bullet is going,” she said. “You don’t know if they’re shooting in the air, in the ground, or shooting at something. You never know. It’s kind of scary.”

WAFF 48 spoke with a lawyer familiar with the gun laws in Madison County and he says outside of Huntsville and Madison city limits, there is a legal gray area.

He says that shooting a firearm is legal but you could be held criminally liable if you shoot in a public place and into homes, businesses, or schools.

