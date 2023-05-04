Crime Stoppers: Man uses fake ID to cash out real money

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville Police are looking for a man they say used a fake ID and cashed two checks at two separate banks.

Police believe the man to be a local who pretended to be a Truist Bank customer from Florida.

They say he went to two different Truist locations and cashed checks in someone else’s name totaling more than $7,000.

If you know him or anyone else on this list, contact police.

Leslie Shelley is wanted for meth possession after authorities say they found drugs on her during a traffic stop.

Kaliyah Gabrielle Hodge is wanted on a Possession charge after authorities say she had ecstasy on her person.

Christopher Morgan allegedly drove under the influence after previously being convicted of another DUI.

Deangelo Martin Sr. is charged with domestic violence. Officials say he slashed his former girlfriend’s tires while violating a protection order.

If you have seen any of these people, just call 53-crime. You can also text or email your tips.

