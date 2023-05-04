Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Mental Health Resources
Ultimate Mom Giveaway

Crime Stoppers: Man uses fake ID to cash out real money

Crime of the Week
WAFF 48's Gina Benitez brings us this week's Crime of the Week
By Gina Benitez
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 11:36 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville Police are looking for a man they say used a fake ID and cashed two checks at two separate banks.

Police believe the man to be a local who pretended to be a Truist Bank customer from Florida.

They say he went to two different Truist locations and cashed checks in someone else’s name totaling more than $7,000.

If you know him or anyone else on this list, contact police.

Leslie Shelley is wanted for meth possession after authorities say they found drugs on her during a traffic stop.

Kaliyah Gabrielle Hodge is wanted on a Possession charge after authorities say she had ecstasy on her person.

Christopher Morgan allegedly drove under the influence after previously being convicted of another DUI.

Deangelo Martin Sr. is charged with domestic violence. Officials say he slashed his former girlfriend’s tires while violating a protection order.

If you have seen any of these people, just call 53-crime. You can also text or email your tips.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two of the officers who mistook renters for squatters were on the payroll of the apartment...
‘This could happen to you’: lawyer discusses rights of renters as nearly 100 Florence residents face eviction
City of Decatur to host meeting regarding Tennessee River Bridge
City of Decatur hosts public input meeting regarding Tennessee River Bridge
Officials with Decatur City Schools said they plan to make a home visit to see if the student...
Decatur Middle School student faces discipline for “kill list”
USPS letter carrier robbed at gunpoint in HSV
Bobby Cryer, 63, was killed around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday when the tractor-trailer he was driving...
Somerville man killed in Wednesday morning crash

Latest News

Crime Stoppers: Man uses fake ID to cash out real money
Two North Alabama women scammed out of Taylor Swift tickets
48 EXCLUSIVE: Two North Alabama women scammed out of Taylor Swift tickets
Two North Alabama women scammed out of Taylor Swift tickets
Two North Alabama women scammed out of Taylor Swift tickets
“Disturbing the peace”: Frequent gunshots near Harvest neighborhood beginning to concern...
“Disturbing the peace”: Frequent gunshots near Harvest neighborhood beginning to concern residents