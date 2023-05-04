Comedian Lewis Black talks career, current tour

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Many comedians are looking to set themselves apart from the rest of the field, and one comedian has used his ability of yelling and finger-pointing to show his comedic style for decades.

Lewis Black is the finger-pointing comedian who is considered the “King of Rant.” Black has been at the forefront of comedy and he is still going with his new “Off the Rails” tour.

Black began his career as a playwright while doing stand-up comedy on the side. But he remembers when he made the decision to pursue a full-time career of stand-up comedy.

“I was 40 years old and I had been writing plays for 22 years,” Black said. “It was beginning to dawn on me that I had no money at all. I was completely broke, but I was very happy. I was doing alright, but I wasn’t making a real income from writing plays.”

While in Houston, Texas, Black had the opportunity to audition at a comedy and magic club. After his audition, Black was offered to headline a show at the club.

“They offered me the cash which was the same amount of cash that I was making as a playwright,” Black said. “They offered me a better car which I didn’t have to rent. They offered me a nicer place to stay. This was for one week.

I put two years into writing this play and I was going to make the same amount [of money] for one week and I said, ‘what’s wrong with this picture’,” Black added. “You’d send a play out and wait months, years. I found out about this in 10 minutes. I’m in, and that was the moment I made the decision it was time to move on.”

Comedian Lewis Black will be in Huntsville on May 5.

Black has been part of TV shows and movies. He’s published books, CD’s and has done countless specials and tours. His newest special, “Tragically, I Need You”, is available on YouTube.

Black is in Huntsville to perform at the Mark C. Smith Concert Hall on May 5. He hasn’t performed in Huntsville for many years and is interested in a particular local beer, even though he doesn’t really drink beer.

“The incredible brewery where they have “Monkeynaut”. I don’t drink beer and one of the things I’m excited about is going back there and picking up a case of that stuff,” Black said. “I love that stuff. I was on camera just chugging that stuff and I don’t drink beer.”

