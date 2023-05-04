Deals
Casey White enters guilty plea for 2022 escape

Casey White was indicted for Vicky White’s murder in July 2022 after she died during his escape.
By Javon Williams
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 3:38 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LAUDERDALE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Casey White entered a guilty plea for his 2022 escape on Thursday afternoon.

He pleaded guilty in part of an agreement to have the felony murder case dismissed for the death of Vicky White.

With Vicky White’s assistance, Casey White escaped the Lauderdale County Jail on April 29, 2022. The two evaded law enforcement for 11 days before being caught in Evansville, Indiana on May 9.

Casey White was taken into custody, but Vicky White died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Sentencing is set for June 8, he could face up to life.

