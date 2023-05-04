Deals
Boaz man pleads guilty to capital murder charges for 2017 shootings

Otis Mayes.
Otis Mayes.(Huntsville Police Department)
By Charles Montgomery
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 11:06 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Boaz man who was charged with two counts of capital murder for the deaths of two women in 2017, pleaded guilty on March 31.

According to online court documents, Otis Mayes pleaded guilty to both counts and was sentenced to life without parole.

Mayes was arrested in September 2017 after Huntsville Police Department officers found Mary Blevins, 77, and Nancy Young, 59, suffering from gunshot wounds in separate residences in Huntsville. Blevins was found in a residence on Windham Street and taken to the hospital where she later died.

Young was found dead from a gunshot wound at a residence on Halsey Avenue. After shooting Young, Mayes took her car and later crashed it. He was arrested by officers near the Huntsville Utilities building on Church Street.

