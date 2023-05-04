48 EXCLUSIVE: Two North Alabama women scammed out of Taylor Swift tickets

TENN. VALLEY (WAFF) - The only thing scammers need now is a computer and slick tactics around the hottest ticket in town to find their next victims.

For Peyton Jordan and Miranda Ball, this happened to be for Taylor Swift’s upcoming concert in Nashville, Tenn. on Friday.

Jordan said she and her best friend spent $700 for two tickets to the concert from a woman named Mollie Murphy.

The tickets were being sold for $350 each and she believed it was a good deal in comparison to other resellers who were selling one ticket for $750-$4,000.

Jordan noticed she shared a mutual friend with Murphy. After contacting that mutual friend, who said Murphy was legitimate, Jordan purchased the tickets.

“This is one of those tours that’s sort of a once-in-a-lifetime kind of thing,” said Jordan.

She said there were multiple red flags from Murphy during the process such as asking for an extra $100 to change the names on digital tickets. She asked for her money back after feeling a sense of uneasiness but by then it was too late.

“[Murphy] said she sent it and then immediately blocked me and now we’re out our money and no tickets,” said Jordan, “I was sick. I said I would never be scammed.”

Ball said she saw three tickets being sold for $350 from the same Mollie Murphy and believed it would be a terrific present for her children.

“I was devastated,” said Ball, “I had already called my daughter at school and told her that we were going to see Taylor Swift.”

She said her daughters were crying and heartbroken when they found out that their mother was scammed out of $1,200 for trying to make them happy.

H2L cyber-security analyst Mike Adcock said these scams happen all the time and the best advice is to stay vigilant. He says it is important to protect your account by making stronger passwords and never sharing your personal information online.

“One of the things I would recommend is using something that’s protected when you’re transferring money and if you do transfer money. The best case scenario is to buy it from a reputable website, [such as] Ticketmaster,” he said.

Many people believe Murphy was a scammer who prayed on eager fans but that is not the case.

“Whoever’s doing this, they’ve got it down to art because it truly does look like it’s me,” said the “real” Mollie Murphy.

Murphy’s account was hacked in November and she said multiple people have reported the account but it still remains active. Her account is now being used to scam people and she said Facebook will not take the account down.

“I’ve just had to make peace with the fact that there are people out there who think that I’m a scammer,” said Murphy.

Ball believes Facebook and CashApp need to be held accountable and Jordan wants people to be cautious.

“Just don’t take any chances because Taylor Swift is making people crazy,” Jordan said.

WAFF 48 contacted Facebook’s parent company, META, asking why the account has not been pulled down despite multiple reports. We have not received a response.

