18 pounds of meth, four people arrested in Jackson County

Agents recovered the methamphetamine and 2.5 pounds of cocaine from one of two vehicles during a search.(Huntsville Police Department)
By Charles Montgomery
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 1:11 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
JACKSON Co., Ala. (WAFF) - Agents with the North Alabama Drug Task Force with the assistance of other law enforcement agencies arrested and charged four people in Jackson County on April 22 after 18 pounds of methamphetamine were seized.

Agents recovered the methamphetamine and 2.5 pounds of cocaine from one of two vehicles during a search. A child was in one of the vehicles during the search. The following people were arrested and charged with trafficking methamphetamine and booked in the Jackson County Jail:

  • Isias Bustos, 20
  • Juan Jose Rodriguez, 22
  • Yarithzi Hernandez, 20
  • Alfredo Salas, 21

According to the Huntsville Police Department, Hernandez and Salas are facing an additional charge of chemical endangerment of a child.

