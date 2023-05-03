Deals
Wealth management expert discusses what services to look for from the right financial advisor

WAFF 48's Sean Dowling reports.
By Sean Dowling
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 5:48 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - When it comes to choosing a financial advisor there are a lot of things to consider since you are trusting someone else with your money.

Certified Financial Planner and wealth management expert, Marshall Clay with The Welch Group says the relationship goes beyond who the financial advisor is, it also matters how they engage and represent your best interests.

Clay says that it is not only about money management, it is also about them being a comprehensive wealth manager for you.

“Is it pure investment management? Are they going to take not only the investments but look at all different aspects of your life and really be that family Chief Financial Officer that proactively sort of guides you through life and helps you deal with all those potential issues?”

It is also important to discover if they have an investment committee inside of their firm that designs their own portfolios in-house or if they outsource the money management. If it’s the latter, Clay warns there could be an additional fee for that service.

Finally, the wealth management expert says it is important to understand how to end the relationship. Be sure to read the fine print to know how they will be charging fees once things come to an end. Ask about their refund policy and a timeline of when they will refund your money.

For more ways to stay financially savvy, visit The Welch Group’s website.

