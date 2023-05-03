USPS letter carrier robbed at gunpoint in HSV

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A spokesperson with the United States Postal Service has confirmed that a Huntsville USPS Letter Carrier was robbed at gunpoint for a key on Wednesday afternoon.

The robbery happened on Benaroya Ln. SW and the carrier is “shaken up but is otherwise unharmed.”

The Huntsville Police Department is working with the U.S. Postal Inspection Service on the investigation. Additional information is not available at this time as this is an active investigation.

If anyone has information regarding the robbery, call the USPIS hotline at (877)876-2455.

