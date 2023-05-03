Deals
Tamarind Island Grille brings Caribbean cuisine to Rocket City

The food truck can be found at The Camp at MidCity.
By Charles Montgomery
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 10:34 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Tamarind Island Grille at The Camp in MidCity is bringing a unique Caribbean flavor to Huntsville.

The Camp in MidCity has many different options to try, but Tamarind Island Grille stands alone. Chef Lauren Herbert provides customers with a variety of options when they come by.

According to Herbert, you get many different flavors, including spicy, sweet, tangy and many more.

To learn more about Tamarind Island Grille, click here.

