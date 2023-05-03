Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Mental Health Resources
Ultimate Mom Giveaway

Sunny with less wind this afetrnoon

First Alert Weather
For the rest of the afternoon, sunny with less wind. High temps near 70. Mostly clear and cool...
For the rest of the afternoon, sunny with less wind. High temps near 70. Mostly clear and cool tonight. Low to mid 40s. Thursday, increasing clouds. Low to mid 70s. Thursday night, cloudy and mild. Low temps in the mid-50s. Friday, a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low 70s. Showers and thunderstorms Friday night. Rain may be heavy at times. Around 60°. Saturday, warm & humid with a chance of thunderstorms. Around 80°. Sunday, partly sunny with still a chance of showers and storms. Around 80°. Monday through Thursday, warm and humid. A chance of thunderstorms each day. High temps in the low 80s, overnight low temps in the 60s.(WAFF)
By Jeff Desnoyers
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 11:54 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - For the rest of the afternoon, sunny with less wind. High temps near 70. Mostly clear and cool tonight. Low to mid 40s. Thursday, increasing clouds. Low to mid 70s. Thursday night, cloudy and mild. Low temps in the mid-50s. Friday, a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low 70s. Showers and thunderstorms Friday night. Rain may be heavy at times. Around 60°. Saturday, warm & humid with a chance of thunderstorms. Around 80°.  Sunday, partly sunny with still a chance of showers and storms. Around 80°. Monday through Thursday, warm and humid. A chance of thunderstorms each day. High temps in the low 80s, overnight low temps in the 60s.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two of the officers who mistook renters for squatters were on the payroll of the apartment...
‘This could happen to you’: lawyer discusses rights of renters as nearly 100 Florence residents face eviction
City of Decatur to host meeting regarding Tennessee River Bridge
City of Decatur hosts public input meeting regarding Tennessee River Bridge
Officials with Decatur City Schools said they plan to make a home visit to see if the student...
Decatur Middle School student faces discipline for “kill list”
'Good Samaritan' murder trial set to begin in Madison County
Mistrial declared for man accused of murdering ‘good Samaritan’ in Madison County
What’s old is new again: Joe Davis Stadium comes back to life ahead of HFC season-opener
What’s old is new again: Joe Davis Stadium comes back to life ahead of HFC season-opener

Latest News

WAFF AM 12:00-12:30pm – Syncbak
WAFF weather, May 3 at noon
WAFF AM 5:00-5:30am – Syncbak
WAFF's Wednesday morning forecast
WAFF 10 Day Forecast
Still breezy Wednesday with sunshine and highs near 70°
First Alert Weather
Winds Calm Down Late This Evening | More Sunshine & Less Wind Tomorrow