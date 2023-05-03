Sunny with less wind this afetrnoon

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - For the rest of the afternoon, sunny with less wind. High temps near 70. Mostly clear and cool tonight. Low to mid 40s. Thursday, increasing clouds. Low to mid 70s. Thursday night, cloudy and mild. Low temps in the mid-50s. Friday, a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low 70s. Showers and thunderstorms Friday night. Rain may be heavy at times. Around 60°. Saturday, warm & humid with a chance of thunderstorms. Around 80°. Sunday, partly sunny with still a chance of showers and storms. Around 80°. Monday through Thursday, warm and humid. A chance of thunderstorms each day. High temps in the low 80s, overnight low temps in the 60s.

