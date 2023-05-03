Deals
Still breezy Wednesday with sunshine and highs near 70°

First Alert Forecast
WAFF 10 Day Forecast
WAFF 10 Day Forecast
By Eric Burke
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 4:05 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Good Wednesday morning.  Yet again, we start off our morning hours with fair skies and cool temperatures in the 40s, jackets will be needed before stepping out the door for work and school. 

Today will be mostly sunny with some passing fair weather clouds, winds will be a bit more tame today with occasional wind gusts up to 25 miles per hour.  Highs temperatures will warm a bit compared to the past two days topping out near 70 degrees.  Skies stay clear overnight with fairly calm conditions, lows will be cool dropping into the low to middle 40s by daybreak Thursday. 

Thursday will be our last dry day of the week with increasing cloud cover, light northeast winds and slightly warmer high temps in the low to middle 70s.  Clouds will quickly move in late Thursday with a few isolated showers, lows will stay more mild in the lower 50s.  Rain showers and isolated storms will move in from the west of Friday morning and will be off and on through the day, highs will be in the middle 70s with partly to mostly cloudy skies. 

The weekend is a tricky forecast at the moment with showers and storms expected both Saturday and Sunday.  Model guidance continues to change as far as timing, but it looks like we should get to enjoy at least some rain-free hours over the weekend.  Weekend temperatures will be warmer in the upper 70s to low 80s.  Next week will bring more of a “summer-like” pattern to the Tennessee Valley with highs in the 80s each day, more humidity and daily chances for scattered rain showers and storms.

