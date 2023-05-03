Deals
Somerville man killed in Wednesday morning crash

By Nick Kremer
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 12:23 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
LAWRENCE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A Somerville man was killed Wednesday morning when the tractor-trailer he was driving left the roadway and struck multiple trees.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Bobby Cryer, 63, was killed around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday when the tractor-trailer he was driving left the road and struck multiple signs and trees.

The crash occurred on Lawrence County 87 near Lawrence County 203 about seven miles east of Moulton.

Officials with ALEA say Cryer was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Troopers with ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division will continue to investigate the crash.

