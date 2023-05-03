Deals
Rubber duck scavenger hunt takes over Huntsville.(Huntsville Parks and Recreation)
By Nick Kremer
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 2:51 PM CDT
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Currently there are 15 rubber ducks spread out across downtown Huntsville as a part of a free scavenger hunt.

The Lucky Duck Scavenger Hunt is currently active in downtown Huntsville. The hunt is designed to be an active introduction to downtown Huntsville and its many attractions, sights and activities.

Access the free digital clue card for the interactive and informative hunt. Printed clue cards can be found at the downtown visitor center.

If you find all 15 ducks, you could win cool prizes.

