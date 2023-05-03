Piacentini Announces Retirement, Named Havoc Assistant Coach

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville Havoc announced today that former captain Tyler Piacentini will be retiring from professional hockey and joining the team’s staff as an assistant coach.

Piacentini, who played six seasons with the Huntsville Havoc, had a remarkable career with the team. He helped the team to back-to-back Southern Professional Hockey League championships in 2018 and 2019 and was named the team’s captain in 2020.

In his career with the Havoc, Piacentini played in 281 regular season games, scoring 110 goals and tallying 124 assists. He also played in 27 playoff games, scoring 5 goals and recording 12 assists.

“I am incredibly grateful for the opportunity to have played for the Havoc for the past six seasons,” Piacentini said. “I have been fortunate to be a part of a great team and a great community. I am excited to continue my involvement with the team as an assistant coach and help the next generation of Havoc players achieve success on and off the ice.”

In his new role as an assistant coach, Piacentini will work with Head Coach Stuart Stefan.

“We are thrilled to have Ty join our coaching staff,” Stefan added. “He has been an integral part of our team’s success over the past several years. I couldn’t think of a better assistant coach to start my head coaching career with.”

