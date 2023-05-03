Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Mental Health Resources
Ultimate Mom Giveaway

North Alabama Medical Center offering automated breast ultrasound for women with dense breast tissue

WAFF's Jasmyn Cornell reporting
By Jasmyn Cornell
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 7:37 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - Regular mammograms can help find breast cancer at an early stage, but if your mammogram report says that you have dense breast tissue, you may be wondering what it means and what you should do next.

According to Dr. Tom Norman, radiologist at the North Alabama Medical Center, 40% of women have dense breasts. This can mask the appearance of tumors and make it more difficult for them to detect breast cancer.

Dr. Norman is using a machine that can help detect cancer in women with dense breast tissue. The machine is called automated breast ultrasound (ABUS), and it’s the only one of its kind in North Alabama.

What is breast density?

Breast density is a measure of how much fibrous and glandular tissue is in your breast, according to the American Cancer Society. It is not related to breast size or firmness. Your breast tissue may be called “dense” if you have a lot of these tissues.

How does the ABUS better detect cancer in women with dense breast tissue?

The North Alabama Medical Center says ABUS is a non-invasive ultrasound examination and an addition to mammography. As a secondary screening, it can see through dense breast tissue and has been shown to demonstrate a significant improvement in cancer detection.

On a mammogram, dense breast tissue looks white. Breast masses and cancers can also look white, so the dense tissue can make it harder to see them. With ABUS, breast tissue appears white, and cancer appears black on the ultrasound image, according to the North Alabama Medical Center.

The technology does not use radiation and features a 15-minute exam. It is at the Tri-State Center for Breast Health on Cloyd Boulevard in Florence.

Doctor Norman says the ABUS has demonstrated an almost 36 percent improvement in cancer detection in the women nationwide.

“Automated breast ultrasound, like mammography, is a means to search for small breast cancers,” said Dr. Norman. “Ultrasound does not have some of the limitations that mammography does because of breast density. So, the whole idea is to find small breast cancers at a stage when they are curable.”

Is ABUS covered by my insurance?

Health experts with the North Alabama Medical Center say the exam is covered by most insurances, but it may involve a standard copay and deductible. You do have to be diagnosed with dense breasts in order for insurance to cover it, they said.

The center does offer a cash option for people who have not been diagnosed with dense breast tissue.

For more information about ABUS and breast density, contact the center at 256-768-8171.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two of the officers who mistook renters for squatters were on the payroll of the apartment...
‘This could happen to you’: lawyer discusses rights of renters as nearly 100 Florence residents face eviction
Officials with Decatur City Schools said they plan to make a home visit to see if the student...
Decatur Middle School student faces discipline for “kill list”
City of Decatur to host meeting regarding Tennessee River Bridge
City of Decatur hosts public input meeting regarding Tennessee River Bridge
'Good Samaritan' murder trial set to begin in Madison County
Mistrial declared for man accused of murdering ‘good Samaritan’ in Madison County
What’s old is new again: Joe Davis Stadium comes back to life ahead of HFC season-opener
What’s old is new again: Joe Davis Stadium comes back to life ahead of HFC season-opener

Latest News

NAACP to weigh in on Madison Special Election
NAACP shares concerns over possible governance change in Madison
Alabama Department of Environmental Management
Colbert Co., Tri-Cities to take waste to Decatur-Morgan Landfill
A local expert says the best advice is don't panic
Wealth management expert discusses what services to look for from the right financial advisor
NAACP to weigh in on Madison Special Election
NAACP to weigh in on Madison Special Election