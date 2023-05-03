Morgan Co. jail inmate captured after fleeing from deputies

MORGAN Co., Ala. (WAFF) - An inmate in the Morgan County Jail was arrested by deputies after attempting to flee on Tuesday.

According to a Facebook post by the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office deputies took Brandon Grizzard, 40, into custody at the jail when he attempted to flee. Grizzard was supposed to be transferred to Lawrence County to face an arrest warrant.

He was pursued and quickly detained by a Morgan County Sheriff’s Office deputy.

Grizzard was returned to the Morgan County Jail and charged with escape. His bond was set at $2,500.

