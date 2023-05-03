Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Mental Health Resources
Ultimate Mom Giveaway

Man accused of shooting into Memphis TV station to undergo mental evaluation

The man charged with shooting into a Memphis TV station will receive a mental evaluation. (WMC)
By Myracle Evans and Gray News staff
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 12:52 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/Gray News) - The man charged with shooting into a Memphis TV station Tuesday morning will receive a mental evaluation.

Police said 26-year-old Jarrad Nathan wanted to speak with the news team at Fox affiliate WHBQ but ended up firing a shot into the glass at the station with an AR-style rifle.

Nathan surrendered to police after an hour-long barricade inside a hamburger restaurant near WHBQ, police said. He’s charged with aggravated assault and reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon.

Jarrad Nathan, 26
Jarrad Nathan, 26(Memphis Police Department)

Police said he was taken into custody around 1 p.m. after crisis negotiators persuaded him to turn himself in.

Nathan is also charged with aggravated assault from an incident in March, with his aunt being the alleged victim. He remains in the Shelby County Jail on a $25,000 bond for that incident and $250,000 bond for the incident at WHBQ.

Nathan will reappear in Shelby County court on May 17.

Copyright 2023 WMC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two of the officers who mistook renters for squatters were on the payroll of the apartment...
‘This could happen to you’: lawyer discusses rights of renters as nearly 100 Florence residents face eviction
City of Decatur to host meeting regarding Tennessee River Bridge
City of Decatur hosts public input meeting regarding Tennessee River Bridge
Officials with Decatur City Schools said they plan to make a home visit to see if the student...
Decatur Middle School student faces discipline for “kill list”
'Good Samaritan' murder trial set to begin in Madison County
Mistrial declared for man accused of murdering ‘good Samaritan’ in Madison County
What’s old is new again: Joe Davis Stadium comes back to life ahead of HFC season-opener
What’s old is new again: Joe Davis Stadium comes back to life ahead of HFC season-opener

Latest News

A suspect is escorted by police outside the Vladislav Ribnikar school in Belgrade, Serbia,...
Police: Serbia school shooting suspect had list of students to target
File - Federal Reserve Board Chair Jerome Powell walks from the podium after speaking at a news...
Fed raises key rate but hints it may pause amid bank turmoil
FILE - This photo shows Facebook's Messenger Kids application on an iPhone in New York, Feb....
FTC: Facebook misled parents, failed to guard kids’ privacy
This electron microscope image provided by the National Institutes of Health shows human...
US approves 1st vaccine for RSV after decades of attempts
FILE - United States' Tori Bowie gestures after receiving the gold medal she won in the women's...
US sprinter, Olympic medalist Tori Bowie dies at 32