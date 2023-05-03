Limestone County inmate runs from courthouse, caught on Athens roof

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - An inmate ran who ran from the Limestone County Courthouse on Wednesday morning was caught on a roof in downtown Athens.

According to a spokesperson for the City of Athens, deputies with the Limestone County Sheriff’s Department, with assistance from Athens Fire, removed the inmate from the roof safely.

This story will be updated once further information is released.

