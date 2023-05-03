Land Trust of North Alabama officially conserves 10,000 acres amid recent donation

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - With spring in the air and summer just around the corner, you may be wanting to get outside and enjoy the natural beauty of Huntsville. If so, you are in luck as the Land Trust of North Alabama just accepted a recent donation of 144 acres of the great outdoors for people to enjoy.

With the donation of land from Concord Development, the Land Trust of North Alabama hit a major milestone, officially preserving 10,000 of land in our region.

Land Trust of North Alabama Board Chair Matt Powers said with North Alabama being bio-diverse, these protected lands provide crucial habitats to wildlife and plant species.

“We are seeing unprecedented levels of new species being discovered but also being threatened with all of the new development,” Powers said. “So having 10,000 acres preserved gives a great habitat for all of the wildlife. It gives wonderful opportunities for research and development.”

The Hickory Cove nature preserve is a few minutes from downtown Huntsville and offers almost two miles of walking trails.

Powers said the board has plans to use this donated land as the site of their up-and-coming Nature Discovery Center, which will serve as an outdoor activity resource for the explorers of North Alabama.

Overall, Powers says a big part of what makes the Huntsville area unique is all of the nature and outdoor opportunities it has to offer.

“We’re five minutes from downtown right now, and we’re one of the few places in the county that can say we have this much acreage preserved that’s this close to the heart of the city,” Powers said. “We’re trying to keep it green forever.”

Hickory Cove is the Land Trust’s 10th public nature preserve. In June, they will officially open the preserve to the public.

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.