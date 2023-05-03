Deals
Havoc captain named assistant coach following retirement

Source: Huntsville Havoc / WAFF
By Nick Kremer
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 12:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville Havoc announced a major roster and coaching staff change Wednesday morning.

The Havoc announced Wednesday that former captain Tyler Piacentini is retiring from hockey and becoming an assistant coach for the team.

“I am incredibly grateful for the opportunity to have played for the Havoc for the past six seasons,” said Piacentini. “I have been fortunate to be a part of a great team and a great community. I am excited to continue my involvement with the team as an assistant coach and help the next generation of Havoc players achieve success on and off the ice.”

Piacentini played in 2821 regular season games with the Havoc and scored 110 goals over his six seasons with the team. He also played in 27 playoff games in which he scored five goals and recorded 12 assists.

The 2023-24 season will be Piacentini’s first season coaching and will also make the team’s 20th season.

