Good eats at the Lincoln County Demolition Derby

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - The Lincoln County Demolition Derby is set for May 6, but the most important thing you need to know about is what food will be there to eat!

Tracy Simmons from 2 Hicks with Sticks joined Tennessee Valley Living on Wednesday to show off some of the barbecue he’ll be serving. You may remember Simmons when he showed how to make his “Slawburger” for the Slawburger Festival in April.

To see Simmons make some delicious barbecue, watch the video at the top of this story. To learn more about the demolition derby, click here.

