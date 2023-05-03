Flower arrangements for your mom on Mother’s Day

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Mother’s Day is May 14 and if you’re still looking for the right gift for your mom, then maybe think about going with the classic choice of flowers.

Erica Hardesty from noëlla’s flowers joined Tennessee Valley Living to show off the best arrangements for flowers this Mother’s Day. Right now, you can pre-order an arrangement for Mother’s Day to pickup from the store.

If you would like to make your arrangement with your mom, there is a mother and daughter floral workshop on May 10 at 6:30 p.m.

To learn more about noëlla’s flowers, click here.

