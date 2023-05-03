Comedian Chelsea Handler coming to Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Comedian Chelsea Handler will be in Huntsville on May 7 at the Mark C. Smith Concert Hall.

Handler joined Tennessee Valley Living on Wednesday to talk about her tour across the United States and her career. Tickets are still available for the show at 7:30 p.m.

To see Handler’s full interview, watch the video at the top of this story. To purchase tickets, click here.

