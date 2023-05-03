Deals
Build-A-Bear replaces girl’s lost teddy bear containing sound of mother’s heartbeat

A missing teddy bear belonged to a young girl and had a recording of her mother’s heartbeat inside.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey and Andrew McMunn
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 7:28 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
NEW TAZEWELL, Tenn. (WVLT/Gray News) - A Tennessee family can rest easier knowing that a priceless teddy bear full of meaning has been replaced.

The original teddy bear owned by the unnamed family belonged to a young girl and had a recording of her mother’s heartbeat inside.

The family accidentally donated the bear to a Goodwill in New Tazewell.

WVLT spoke to a Goodwill representative who said the store posted a sign asking for anyone who might have purchased the bear to bring it back to the store. Additionally, the employees working in the store made sure every customer knows to keep an eye out.

Build-A-Bear heard the story and reached out to the family through a local radio station, which was able to provide the company with the original heartbeat recording.

In a statement, the company said it was “heartbroken” to hear about the lost Rainbow Sparkle Bear and wanted to act to help provide comfort to the girl and her family by replacing it with a new bear.

That bear is now with the family.

Copyright 2023 WVLT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

