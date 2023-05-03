Banking expert says recent collapses should not worry Alabamians

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - JP Morgan has officially taken over First Republic Bank which is now the third major bank to fail since March and the second-largest bank in U.S. history to fail.

Alabama Bankers Association President Scott Latham said Alabamians have nothing to fear with their banks.

“None of the banks that have had problems like this are based in Alabama, or even do business in Alabama,” he said. “These particular banks, beginning with the one in California a month ago, are quite unique banks”

Latham said the banks across the country, specifically the failing ones in California, invest in specific fields. He said in the case of First Republic and Silicon Valley Banks, leaders spent too much money investing in technology.

Whether Alabamians bank at a small local bank or a national bank like Regions or Wells Fargo, Latham said your money is protected by diverse investments and safeguards like the FDIC.

“Our banks are diverse,” he said. “We have small, local community banks that do fantastic jobs. We have large, regional banks, and banks that are nationally known banks that do business in our state. They have a wide variety in customer bases. I’m thankful and grateful to tell you that Alabama banks, like others in the nation, are very solid and very healthy.”

