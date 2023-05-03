Albertville employees suing for sexual harassment and retaliation

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Mueller Co. LLC is facing serious allegations of sexual harassment and retaliation after the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission filed a lawsuit Monday.

The suit was filed against both Mueller Co. LLC and IH Services, a janitorial company that employed custodians at the Mueller plant in Albertville.

At least three women employed by IH Services report being subjected to unwanted sexual touching and sexual comments from the Mueller employees. One woman reports that a Mueller employee even lured her into a dark room and attempted to rape her.

The lawsuit states that when the victims attempted to report the actions to IH Services, the company responded by reducing their hours, suspending or even firing them.

The EEOC said in a release that this conduct violates Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 which prohibits an employer from permitting a hostile work environment based on sex and retaliating against those who complain about unlawful sexual harassment.

WAFF 48 reached out to Mueller for comment. The following is the company’s response.

“At Mueller, in accordance with our core values, we provide a supportive workplace free of harassment and discrimination. Accordingly, we maintain and enforce policies strictly prohibiting unlawful discrimination, harassment, and retaliation. Due to the ongoing nature of the lawsuit filed by the EEOC in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Alabama on May 1, 2023, we cannot comment on the case. As an equal employment opportunity employer, we vigorously dispute the allegations contained in the lawsuit and look forward to presenting our evidence and defense in federal court.”

WAFF 48 also reached out to IH Services, the entity which contracted the three women to clean for Mueller, but they have not responded to our request.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.