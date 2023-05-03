Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Mental Health Resources
Ultimate Mom Giveaway

Albertville employees suing for sexual harassment and retaliation

IH Services employees report multiple incidences of sexual comments and unwanted touching
WAFF 48's Savannah Sapp reporting
By Savannah Sapp
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 6:00 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Mueller Co. LLC is facing serious allegations of sexual harassment and retaliation after the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission filed a lawsuit Monday.

The suit was filed against both Mueller Co. LLC and IH Services, a janitorial company that employed custodians at the Mueller plant in Albertville.

At least three women employed by IH Services report being subjected to unwanted sexual touching and sexual comments from the Mueller employees. One woman reports that a Mueller employee even lured her into a dark room and attempted to rape her.

The lawsuit states that when the victims attempted to report the actions to IH Services, the company responded by reducing their hours, suspending or even firing them.

The EEOC said in a release that this conduct violates Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 which prohibits an employer from permitting a hostile work environment based on sex and retaliating against those who complain about unlawful sexual harassment.

WAFF 48 reached out to Mueller for comment. The following is the company’s response.

WAFF 48 also reached out to IH Services, the entity which contracted the three women to clean for Mueller, but they have not responded to our request.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two of the officers who mistook renters for squatters were on the payroll of the apartment...
‘This could happen to you’: lawyer discusses rights of renters as nearly 100 Florence residents face eviction
Officials with Decatur City Schools said they plan to make a home visit to see if the student...
Decatur Middle School student faces discipline for “kill list”
City of Decatur to host meeting regarding Tennessee River Bridge
City of Decatur hosts public input meeting regarding Tennessee River Bridge
'Good Samaritan' murder trial set to begin in Madison County
Mistrial declared for man accused of murdering ‘good Samaritan’ in Madison County
What’s old is new again: Joe Davis Stadium comes back to life ahead of HFC season-opener
What’s old is new again: Joe Davis Stadium comes back to life ahead of HFC season-opener

Latest News

WAFF 48's Savannah Sapp reporting
Albertville employees suing for sexual harassment
Rubber duck scavenger hunt takes over Huntsville.
Rubber duck scavenger hunt takes over Huntsville
Brandon Grizzard.
Morgan Co. jail inmate captured after fleeing from deputies
USPS letter carrier robbed at gunpoint in HSV