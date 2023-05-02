Winds Calm Down Late This Evening | More Sunshine & Less Wind Tomorrow

A WIND ADVISORY is in effect for all counties through 6:00 p.m. for sustained west winds between 10 to 25 miles per hour and occasional wind gusts close to 40 miles per hour. When it’s not windy, the rest of your Tuesday will feature sunny and dry conditions with high temperatures reaching the upper 60s to lower 70s. The gusty winds should start to subside after sunset and skies will remain clear overnight with lows dropping into the low to middle 40s again.

Wednesday will bring more sunshine with temperatures returning to the lower 70s and winds will be less gusty during the afternoon. A few more clouds will begin to push in by Thursday with temperatures warming a bit into the low to middle 70s. We will be watching for increasing shower and storm chances returning by Friday with afternoon highs in the middle 70s to round out the week.

The weekend will bring chances for showers and storms on both Saturday and Sunday. Highs will be warmer and back near average in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Right now, models are going back and forth on the timing of our weekend rain potential, so be sure to check back for the latest forecast.

