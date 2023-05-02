Wind Advisory Tuesday with sunny skies and cool 60s

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Good Tuesday morning. We are starting off the day with fair skies and some breezy winds, morning temperatures are cool in the 40s to low 50s.

A WIND ADVISORY is in effect for all counties from 11:00 AM to 6:00 PM CDT for sustained west winds between 10 to 25 miles per hour and occasional wind gusts close to 40 miles per hour. Your Tuesday will be a sunny and dry day with high temps reaching the upper 60s to lower 70s, the gusty winds should start to subside after sunset. Skies will remain clear overnight with lows dropping into the low to middle 40s again.

Wednesday will bring more sunshine and temperatures returning to the lower 70s, winds will be less gusty during the afternoon. A few more clouds will begin to push in by Thursday with temperatures warming a bit into the low to middle 70s. We will be watching for increasing shower and storm chances returning by Friday with high temps in the middle 70s to round out the week.

The weekend will bring chances for showers and storms on both Saturday and Sunday, highs will be warmer and back near average in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Right now, models are going back and forth on the timing of our weekend rain potential, be sure to check back for the latest forecast.

