What’s old is new again: Joe Davis Stadium comes back to life ahead of HFC season-opener

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - When the Huntsville Stars left Joe Davis Stadium nearly a decade ago the city had the option of either demolishing the deteriorating structure or giving it a fresh facelift. As crews work diligently to get the stadium ready for game day, the answer is quite evident.

The roughly $34 million renovation will seat more than 6,000 fans and feature new concession stands, stadium seating, and an all-new jumbotron.

The project started in 2022 and the main goal was for “the Joe” to become a multipurpose stadium.

Although this will be the new home to the Huntsville City Football Club, it will also accommodate a host of other sports, including football, rugby, and lacrosse.

Mayor Tommy Battle and City Council President John Meredith say this is a testament to the city’s push for progress.

“This is just another part of the investment that stimulates other investments in our city and makes our whole area start to blossom and bloom,” Battle said,

“I think this is a wonderful opportunity and a model to show what we can do when we all put our thinking caps on how to better grow this city,” Meredith said.

The renovations are expected to be completed before Huntsville FC’s home opener on May 19th.

