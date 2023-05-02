Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Mental Health Resources
Ultimate Mom Giveaway

WATCH: Father and son rescued after being swept from shore

A father and son were rescued after being swept away from shore. (Credit: Manatee County Sheriff's Office via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 7:06 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (CNN) - A father and son were recently rescued after being swept away from the Florida shore.

Manatee County Sheriff’s Office marine deputies captured the incident on April 23.

The man and his young son were swimming off Anna Maria Island when strong rip currents carried them away.

Rescuers want to remind people to use caution when in the ocean.

If you do get caught in a rip current, remain calm because fighting makes it worse.

Authorities say to swim parallel to the shore to move out of the current.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two of the officers who mistook renters for squatters were on the payroll of the apartment...
‘This could happen to you’: lawyer discusses rights of renters as nearly 100 Florence residents face eviction
Lawson Miller was found guilty on two counts of rape and one count of incest.
Marshall Co. man found guilty of rape, incest
The Alabama Department of Environmental Management (ADEM) announced its summer burning...
ADEM issues summer burning restrictions for some North Alabama counties
'Good Samaritan' murder trial set to begin in Madison County
Trial set to begin for man accused of murdering ‘good Samaritan’ in Madison County
Kubach Jr. was arrested by the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office and the U.S. Marshals Service for...
Hartselle man arrested for alleged armed robbery, trafficking fentanyl

Latest News

MSU veterinary clinic gives missing dog another chance at life
Dog blood donation gives missing dog another chance at life
Papers of the late Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens are displayed, including his notes...
Supreme Court Justice Stevens’ private papers open to public
The man said he was walking with his wife through the Harbor Hills Golf Course in his...
Man says he was beaten with golf club on course
Better Business Bureau of North Alabama hosting Decatur Shred Day
The man said he was walking with his wife through the Harbor Hills Golf Course in his...
Police: Man beaten with golf club on course