Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Mental Health Resources
Ultimate Mom Giveaway

VIDEO: Teen driver loses control of car, nearly kills officer

A police officer was nearly killed when a teen driver lost control and spun out on Fairfax County Parkway. (Video via Fairfax County Police Department)
By David Hylton and Gray News staff
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 4:50 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRFAX, Va. (WWBT/Gray News) - A police officer was nearly killed when a teen driver lost control and spun out of control on a highway in northern Virginia.

The incident was captured on the officer’s dashboard camera.

The Fairfax County Police Department says the crash started when an officer had pulled over the driver of a BMW 750 Series just after 11:30 a.m. on Fairfax County Parkway.

And a 17-year-old driver of a black BMW M3 was traveling northbound on the parkway at a high rate of speed when they lost control.

“The BMW spun around, crossed the median, striking the community member’s vehicle, then the officer’s vehicle,” the Fairfax County Police Department said. “The officer was nearly struck and killed.”

Police say the driver of the BMW 750 Series was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and released from the hospital.

The juvenile driver of the BMW M3 and two passengers in that vehicle sustained minor injuries.

The teen driver was also charged with reckless driving.

“The Fairfax County Police Department is relieved that this crash did not result in a tragedy,” the police department said. “This is an important reminder that life can change in an instant. It is the driver’s responsibility to drive safely and arrive safely.”

Copyright 2023 WWBT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two of the officers who mistook renters for squatters were on the payroll of the apartment...
‘This could happen to you’: lawyer discusses rights of renters as nearly 100 Florence residents face eviction
'Good Samaritan' murder trial set to begin in Madison County
Mistrial declared for man accused of murdering ‘Good Samaritan’ in Madison County
Lawson Miller was found guilty on two counts of rape and one count of incest.
Marshall Co. man found guilty of rape, incest
The Alabama Department of Environmental Management (ADEM) announced its summer burning...
ADEM issues summer burning restrictions for some North Alabama counties
Albertville woman sentenced to 20 years for manslaughter

Latest News

Postal problems for rural communities
Police are investigating after a woman was stabbed in a transient camp near UC Davis on Monday
2 fatal stabbings, 1 attempt rattle California college town
Forbes allegedly used an “AR15 style weapon” to shoot at a building in the area of Clearview...
Decatur man arrested for allegedly shooting into occupied building in April
City of Decatur to host meeting regarding Tennessee River Bridge
City of Decatur to host meeting regarding Tennessee River Bridge
Savannah Haney.
Cullman County Detention Center inmate caught after she fled from deputies