Transfer portal movement under new Power 5 head coaches

Tracking the number of players who have entered the transfer portal at the 11 Power Five schools with new head football coaches
Hugh Freeze addresses Media during his introductory press conference
Hugh Freeze addresses Media during his introductory press conference(WAFF)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 8:41 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
The two-week spring transfer period closed Sunday for Division I college football players, though names were still trickling in Monday as paperwork was being processed.

Tracking the number of players who have entered the transfer portal at the 11 Power Five schools with new head football coaches (alphabetical order by school):

Arizona State. New coach: Kenny Dillingham.

Scholarship players entering portal since hired Nov. 27: 27 (11 in spring transfer window).

Auburn. New coach: Hugh Freeze.

Scholarship players entering portal since hired Nov. 29: 17 (nine in spring transfer window).

Cincinnati. New coach: Scott Satterfield.

Scholarship players entering portal since hired Dec. 5: 19 (six in spring transfer window).

Colorado. New coach: Deion Sanders.

Scholarship players entering portal since hired Dec. 3: 52 (43 in spring transfer window).

Georgia Tech. New coach: Brent Key, who was promoted from interim coach.

Scholarship players entering portal since hired Nov. 29: 17 (five in spring transfer window).

Louisville. New coach: Jeff Brohm.

Scholarship players entering portal since hired Dec. 8: 14 (seven in spring transfer window).

Mississippi State. New coach: Zach Arnett.

Scholarship players entering portal since hired Dec. 14: 14. (nine in spring transfer window).

Nebraska. New coach: Matt Rhule.

Scholarship players entering portal since hired Nov. 27: 23 (13 in spring transfer window).

Purdue. New coach: Ryan Walters.

Scholarship players entering portal since hired Nov. 29: 19 (11 in spring transfer window).

Wisconsin. New coach: Luke Fickell.

Scholarship players entering portal since hired Nov. 27: 15 (six in spring transfer window).

Stanford. New coach: Troy Taylor.

Scholarship players entering portal since hired Dec. 10: 3. (zero in spring transfer window).

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25

